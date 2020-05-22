HOUSTON — A New Jersey woman accused of murdering her wife with a wine chiller has been arrested in Houston.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, is charged with murder in the death of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

Brick Township Police found the victim unresponsive in the upstairs bedroom of the couple's home on April 15, 2019, and the following day, medical examiners declared her death a homicide.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Rebecca was beaten to death with a cylindrical object later identified as a wine chiller.

Mayra was quickly identified as the one responsible and charged, prosecutors said. Investigators learned Mayra had taken a bus from New York to Houston. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Mayra was taken into custody with help from the Houston Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies on May 20, 2020.

It's still unclear why Mayra would kill Rebecca.

“It is extremely satisfying when law enforcement works together and we are able to get a dangerous person like Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus into custody. We will immediately begin extradition proceedings to bring Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus back to Ocean County to answer for these charges. Justice for Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus weighs heavy on all of our minds,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

MORE POPULAR STORIES ON KHOU 11