New lead turns up empty as the search for 3-year-old Lina continues

A new lead turns up empty in the search for three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

For two days an elite FBI dive team searched for clues at a creek near Lina's home. However, investigators say the dive has ended without any conclusive findings.

Lina is still the subject of an Amber Alert, which continued for the 16th time Wednesday. A $150,000 reward is up for grabs in the case, and $50,000 is from Crime Stoppers of San Antonio. The organization told KENS 5 that reward came from a generous donor specifically for this case.

Nadiv Hirani, Vice President of the Crime Stoppers board, said this case hits home.

"Because Lina is not just from my respective community," he said. It was an area that I go to and frequent every day."

The area is along Fredericksburg Road on the northwest side. The three-year-old vanished from her apartment playground on December 20. Since then, massive search efforts have taken place.

On Wednesday new video captured by search group: 'True Crime Sisters' shows a diver in the water. This is part of an 11-person FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team from D.C. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the squad searched this creek two miles away from Lina's home, but they didn't find anything. SAPD says they've been re-interviewing people and aggressively chasing down leads.

"We are here to solve the case and help find Lina to her parents," Hirani said.

Hirani said every month, the Crime Stoppers board reviews cases with SAPD, and they also fundraise for the reward money.

"It is completely anonymous, and I think that is the factor that helps Crime Stoppers really solve cases."

He said the board is a diverse group.

"Moms, teachers, husbands, retired army officers, people like myself that are small business owners."

The board member said their efforts do help and they hope that's the case in the search for Lina.

"I hope that we can continue to keep that hope and faith alive," he said.

Police said every piece of information that comes in is being thoroughly scrutinized. SAPD said their next step is widening the scope of the search for Lina.