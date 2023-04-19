New technology used to help find, arrest man allegedly shooting at cars while wearing ballistic body armor

Officials with the Aransas Pass PD said they think the man would have continued his criminal activity if not caught.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police were able to use new technology to help find a man who was reported for displaying a firearm to cars and shooting toward at least one car. The department said their new license plate reader system (LPR) helped them "put the pieces of this puzzle together" to prevent the situation from escalating.

Officers were called to the Microtel Inn in Aransas Pass Tuesday evening for reports of a suspicious man circling the area who was reportedly showing a gun to other cars, according to the statement. Those who reported the activity said the man was possibly in a Crown Victoria.

After multiple calls and a short investigation, officers were not able to find the vehicle or driver.

That's when the department turned to their LPR system, which was able to lead officers to a vehicle matching the description and they were able to obtain a license plate number of that car, the statement said. Officers shared the vehicle photo with nearby agencies.

The car and driver were found by Ingleside police after the driver fired a shot at another car, the statement said. The 28-year-old driver was arrested on charges of aggravated assault. He was wearing military-style clothing and ballistic body armor, police said.

"Officers feel he was not done with his criminal activities when caught," the statement said.

The department is asking that the public let their local police department know if they have had any issues involving the vehicle.

"We’re confident this isn’t the first time this subject has engaged in criminality involving this vehicle," the statement said. You can submit a tip online anonymously to Aransas Pass PD here.

The department was granted the LPR's by Texas’ Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.

