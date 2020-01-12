New video released by CCPD shows moments before teen was shot, killed on Corpus Christi's southside

The video shows the outside of a home on the 7900 block of Grizzley Drive, near Cimarron. It was just after 7 p.m. Friday when shots broke out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police released new surveillance video Monday showing the moments just before a 17-year-old was killed on the city's southside last Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two people injured by gunfire, one reportedly shot in the head. Both victims were taken to the hospital where one of the victims, 17-year-old Michael Joseph Quintero, died from his wounds.

The condition of the second shooting victim is still unclear as no other details have been released.

According to police, the case is now being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information regarding this crime that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

