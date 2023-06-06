Staff, customers assaulted during large fight at Corpus Christi restaurant, police say

When the men who were fighting were asked to leave, they began assaulting staff members and other customers, Corpus Christi police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested Monday night on assault charges, one with an added terroristic threat charge, after a large fight at a South Side Corpus Christi restaurant.

Officers were called to Niko's Steakhouse on Saratoga Blvd. just after 9:30 p.m. and found a "large, active disturbance" in the parking lot. Video making the rounds on the internet of the scene shows multiple people involved in the fight.

After investigating, officers found that several men began fighting inside the restaurant. When they were asked to leave, the suspects began to assault staff members and other customers, officials said in a statement.

Two men, Ivan Flores, 22, and Alexander Flores, 27, were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. Alexander Flores was additionally charged with making a terroristic threat, officials said.

The extent of the injuries that stemmed from the fight are unknown.

