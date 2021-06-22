Nine men arrested in CCPD anti-prostitution sting

Detectives were assisted in the operation by uniformed officers, as well as civilians with the Red Cord Program, a prostitution diversion program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nine men were arrested on charges on prostitution after soliciting sex from an undercover Corpus Christi Police Department officer, officials said.

On Monday, CCPD's Narcotics and Vice Division conducted the sting in neighborhoods frequented by prostitutes, a post by the CCPD said.

Detectives were assisted in the operation by uniformed officers, as well as civilians with the Red Cord Program, a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution.

The men arrested during Monday’s operation will be required to attend a mandatory prostitution diversion education program at their expense. The fees raised from this program are then used to assist women seeking to escape the bondage of prostitution.

