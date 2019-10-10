CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a raid in the 500 block of Pueblo Street was conducted on a federal-level Thursday morning.

The CCPD confirmed that they assisted the ATF, FBI, and DPS in executing the warrant at the home located off Morgan Avenue. Force entry was not used, as the resident complied with officers.

Authorities confiscated a few items, but did not make any arrests at the home. No details as to what was confiscated, or what they were looking for can be provided by investigators.

Neighbors tell 3News that they were not surprised at Thursday morning 's raid.

3News will keep you updated if any new details are released about the investigation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: