CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are looking for 57-year-old Enemenicio Lopez, who currently has an outstanding warrant.

Lopez is described as standing about 5'9", weighing about 230 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239 or 361-887-2219.

