CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault.

Authorities say 44-year-old Juan Lira stands about 5'9" and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Lira's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

