Nueces County authorities seize six kilos of meth in traffic stop near Bishop

Bishop Police Department officers found the meth in a hollowed out battery under the car's hood.

BISHOP, Texas — Nueces County authorities found six kilos of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment during a traffic stop near Bishop Thursday.

A Bishop police officer with Nueces County's District Attorneys Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on Highway 77 near County Road 4 in Bishop. The officer suspected criminal activity and gained reasonable suspicion to search the vehicle. The driver consented to the search, authorities said.

Officers found tamper marks on the car's battery and found the battery had been hollowed out and was connected to a motorcycle battery to provide power to the car.

Inside the hollowed out battery, officers found just over six kilos of meth.

The driver was arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and the vehicle was seized.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit includes the Robstown Police Department, Bishop Police Department, Nueces County Constable Precinct 3 and the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable and began back in 2018 to combat the trafficking of drugs in our area.

