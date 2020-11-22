Nueces County Deputies arrest 3 people in separate drug busts

16-grams of crystal methamphetamine, THC wax and THC edibles were seized by Deputies this weekend.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Department took some dangerous drugs off of the streets with two separate traffic stops this weekend.

The sheriff's office said over the last two nights, they have seized 16-grams of crystal methamphetamine, THC wax and THC edibles.

Deputies with Nueces County are credited with making the busts. In all, two men and a woman have been arrested. All are now facing drug charges.

