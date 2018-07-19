CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A Nueces County Jail inmate who wandered away from a work group Thursday morning was captured by authorities about three miles away in the 7100 block of Brookedge.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, the inmate was a non-violent offender who was part of a work crew cutting grass and picking up trash off Oso Parkway. He wandered off and was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The escapee, a white male in his 20s, was spotted by a Sheriff's deputy climbing a fence in the 2400 block of Roddfield Road.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, inmates can only qualify to be a trustee in work crews if they are in jail for non-violent offenses. The inmate who wandered off Thursday will now be considered a felon.

Authorities said the inmate was apprehended without incident and taken straight to the Nueces County Jail.

