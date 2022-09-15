'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school

"I'm going to do everything I can to stop this," Judge Timothy McCoy told 3NEWS.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously.

"When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in danger okay? What you do, you put yourself in danger, you put teachers in danger, you put the fellow students in danger," Judge Timothy McCoy told the teen.

The student was arrested on Monday after another student saw the gun on campus and reported it to the proper authorities.

The 14-year-old appeared in a detention hearing where McCoy ordered the juvenile to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

In the meantime, the teen will remain in juvenile lockup. There will be another court hearing within nine days.

This is not the first instance of a gun being brought to a Coastal Bend school this year. At least six cases have been reported.

"In my time working here on this bench, I can't remember a time frame where we've had so many weapons brought into school," McCoy said. "And I don't know what is is. I don't know why it's happening but it needs to stop."

McCoy hoped this court case will send a message to kids all over South Texas. If you bring a gun to school you will be caught and will face the consequences.

Judge Joe Benavides, Justice of the Peace in Nueces County, agreed with McCoy.

"You have kids of a really young age that have weapons in their back packs on school campus," Benavides said. "To me, that's mind boggling."

Benavides said these cases can lead to criminal charges for parents as well.

McCoy just wants to be sure kids and teachers are safe in schools, and said if he has to detain offenders for longer, so be it.

"I'm going to do everything I can to stop this. And if that means offenders being detained for extended periods of time until we can figure out how to make sure they're safe and make sure the public's safe, and make sure they're not going to hurt themselves or others then so be it," McCoy said. "If I have to punish offenders in a harsh manor, I'm going to do it."

