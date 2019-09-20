CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office has sentenced a Corpus Christi man to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.
The DA's Office posted on their Facebook page Friday that a Nueces County jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of State of Texas vs. Brian Felton on a charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.
Felton's charge, a third-degree felony, stems from an incident that occurred back in December of 2018.
