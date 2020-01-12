Have you seen this man? The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate him

Soliz is described as a 39-year-old male who stands 5'8", weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating 39-year-old Robert Soliz, who has an outstanding warrant for motion to revoke.

If you know how to locate Soliz, call the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at 361-887-2239 or 361-887-2219 after 5 p.m.

