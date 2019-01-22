CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in the 3700 block of Gollihar Road. Police are now looking for the driver.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Michael Patrick Lee was being served a warrant just before 10:30 a.m. when he took off in a vehicle, striking the deputy and fleeing the area. The deputy suffered an injury to his pelvis, but authorities said it was not serious.

Lee was arrested in July of 2016 for intoxication manslaughter after police said he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole. His 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend was in the vehicle at the time and lost her unborn child. Lee pleaded guilty to that crime in August the next year and was placed on probation. His probation was revoked in December of 2018.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is now on the lookout for Lee. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call them at 361-886-2600.

