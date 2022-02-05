Nueces County Sheriff's Office ask for public's help in locating wanted man

Alexander Quinones is described as a 36-year-old man who stands at about 6 feet tall and weighs around 238 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They're looking for Nueces County wanted subject Alexander Quinones. He is described as a 36-year-old man who stands at about 6 feet tall and weighs around 238 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking if residents know anything to call the Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 361-888-tips (8477) or submit the information online.

The information provided to crime stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn residents a cash reward.

