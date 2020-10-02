CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public for help locating a 29-year-old woman with an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

29-year-old Angela Rodriguez is wanted for a motion to revoke probation for charges of abandoning/endangering a child. According to authorities she stands 5'4", weighs approximately 120 pounds and had brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Rodriguez' whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239 or 361-887-2219 after 5 p.m.

