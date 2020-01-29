CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in locating 22-year-old Bryan Jeremy Reyna.

According to Sheriffs, Reyna has an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child out which stems out of Nueces County.

Reyna is described as a 22-year-old male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts or happen to see Bryan Reyna, please call Crime Stoppers or contact Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-877-2239.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward of up to $500.

