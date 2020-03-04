CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Detectives are asking for your in locating 20-year-old Steve Salazar who has an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. He also goes by the spelling 'Stephen Salazar.'

Salazar is a 20-year-old male who stands 5 feet 06 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

If you know how to locate Salazar call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

