HOUSTON — A Houston police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was injured while trying to stop a suspect who stole an ATM.

While pursuing the suspect, the officer collided with a wrecker driver. He injured his wrist and his leg, police said.

This happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Tuam Street and Live Oak Street.

The wrecker driver was not injured.

Video shows significant damage to the front of the officer's patrol car.

Investigators are checking surveillance in the area and the officer's body cam to see if the officer had his lights on.

Houston police did not say if they were able to catch the theft suspect.

Check back for updates.

