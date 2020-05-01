FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified the airport officer that was shot and killed during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport early Sunday morning, according to WBTW News 13.

Florence Regional Airport public safety officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, was shot and killed just before 6 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020.

According to investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the male suspect was caught after fleeing the scene after he allegedly shot and killed Winkeler during a traffic stop at the airport.

The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that Winkeler died as a result of the incident. An autopsy will be conducted Monday at MUSC in Charleston.

SLED is working with local law enforcement and continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is an ongoing story, WLTX will update as details become available.