Suspect in custody after woman's body found outside Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter page, at approximately 2:04 am early this morning, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Viola to a nature unknown.

Upon arrival, officers located a 54-year-old female deceased outside of the residence. During the investigation, it was determined that the female has signs of assaultive trauma.

Investigators began working the case and were able to identify a suspect. Investigators were able to track down a location for the suspect in South Central Texas and worked with a partnering agency to effect an arrest.

The male will be extradited to Nueces County at a later time, at which point his identity will be released.

Authorities can confirm that the incident was not a random act of violence. The investigation also proved that there were no additional suspects.