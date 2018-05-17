A Corpus Christi man was arrested Wednesday after police say he showed up drunk to pick his child up from day care and then left the infant inside of a hot vehicle.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were sent to a day care center on Everhart Road after employees reported that a man who appeared to be intoxicated had shown up to pick up his child. The workers tried to distract the man while calling police, but the man left the day care center with his child.

Officers were able to gather enough information to locate the father, who was later identified as 42-year-old Brian Raburn. They went to his residence and found the vehicle parked outside, locked and with its engine off. The infant was still inside.

Police said the child was crying and sweating heavily. Officers broke the window to rescue the child and medics transported the infant to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, police said Raburn was inside the residence asleep on the couch. After several attempts, police were able to wake him up by knocking on teh door. When questioned about his child, Raburn first told police that the child was inside of the bedroom in a crib, and later said the child was with its mother.

Officers said Raburn appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After several field sobriety tests, Raburn was arrested for abandoning and endangering a child, and driving while intoxicated with a child.

The infant was left in the care of Driscoll Children's Hospital Staff.

