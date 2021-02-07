Two officers involved in fatal Flour Bluff shooting identified

Senior Officer Brandon Cordell and Senior Officer Paul Lisowski have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released the identities of the two officers involved in a fatal shooting in Flour Buff on June 29.

Senior Officer Brandon Cordell and Senior Officer Paul Lisowski have been placed on paid administrative leave after they were involved a shooting that killed 32-year-old Philip Sanders.

Here's what happened:

Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a person burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood. Another call came around 3:17 a.m. from the 900 block of Quetzal saying that a person was in their yard, looking into their residence.

Officers arrived and saw a person that fit the description of the reporting parties, officials said. That person, now identified as Sanders, immediately started running from police. Officers went after the suspect, who began to fire multiple shots and hit one officer.

The officer returned fire, along with another officer on scene, and Sanders was hit and killed.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at

