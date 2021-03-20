Officials: No victims found after reported shooting at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department says an investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Six Flags Over Texas, Friday night.
According to the department, a shooting was reported in the parking lot around 8:27 p.m., however, no victims have been located at this time.
Officials said one possible suspect vehicle has been detained and one person who may be connected the incident has been detained.
The department then tweeted that the "situation is under control." But said there are some reports of injuries to visitors due to people fleeing, jumping fences and possibly falling.
Six Flag released a statement, saying in part, "Arlington PD is investigating an incident that occurred outside of the park. There is no active situation.
