KINGSVILLE, Texas — Law officers in Kingsville raided a home in a quiet residential neighborhood this weekend and confiscated synthetic marijuana, marijuana and weapons.

One person was placed under arrest.

According to police it happened early Saturday morning in the 700 block of Clara Drive in Kingsville. The officers ended up arresting Robert Munoz Jr., a convicted felon.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said they named the investigation leading up to the raid "Operation as the Cookie Crumbles" due to the kind of packaging that was used for the drugs.

"If you look at the packaging, it does, it looks like it's geared for, the shining packaging is geared for the younger youth, and that sort of thing," Kirkpatrick said. "So again, that's a very big concern for us."

The sheriff said he has made these kinds of crimes a top priority, especially when they take place in residential areas.

