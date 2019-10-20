PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A shooting victim in Port Arthur became the area's third person killed in as many days in a violent encounter Sunday morning.

The latest loss of life happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of Vicksburg Avenue, Port Arthur Police Sgt. Timothy Dinger said in a news release. Port Arthur Police said several people were shot, one died along with others taken to the hospital.

The detectives in charge of the investigation said 4 people total were shot, 3 were injured and a 22-year-old woman shot multiple times died on scene.

Port Arthur Police identified her as Jasmine Newman of Port Arthur, a mother of two. Their initial investigation revealed she was an innocent bystander.

All of the other gunshot victims were treated and released, police said.

This shooting death follows a deadly Friday in which a Port Arthur man was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. at the Avery Trace Apartments on Hwy 365 in Port Arthur and 57-year-old Billy Joe Hayes of Beaumont was shot to death in the 600 block of Elgie Street just before midnight.

It is not known if any of the shootings are related.

Police in Beaumont and Port Arthur ask anyone with information to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting can Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 and request to speak with Detective Eric Thomason.

