HOUSTON — A shooter killed one person and wounded another inside a tow truck at a north Houston apartment complex late Wednesday.

The double shooting was reported before 9 p.m. at 215 W. Little York Road.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and found a wrecker driver dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said it appeared both victims were inside the tow truck. They were driving around the complex when an altercation occurred, leading to the shooting.

The man who was killed was the owner of the truck, other wrecker drivers told KHOU 11 News. Police have not yet confirmed this information or released the victims' identities.

Homicide investigators are on the scene looking into the crime.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

At this time police have not released the description of a suspect.

At the scene, it appeared the tow truck suffered front end damage. It's not yet clear if that damage occurred before or after the shooting.

