CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police said a road construction worker was killed and three others were in critical condition after a drunk driver drove through a work zone near one of Concord Mills Mall entrances.

According to police members of Cruz Brothers Concrete were working on a road improvement project when 21-year-old Danyel Middleton drove through the work zone area killing one crewman and seriously injuring three others around 1:45 am Saturday.

After investigation police determined Middleton was appreciably impaired and her blood alcohol levels were above the legal limit.

The road being worked on was marked and lighting was in place to designate the work zone, police said. Middleton struck the four members, killing 50-year-old Maya Martinez. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Victor Ceyon, Marco Cruz and Victorio Cruz were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The accident shut down a stretch Concord Mills Mall Blvd. overnight for several hours.

Middleton was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and was transferred to Cabarrus Conty Jail where she is being held on a $1,000,00 secured bond. Middleton may face additional charges once the investigation has been completed.

