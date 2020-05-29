CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD responded to the 800 block of Bloomington Street around 9:45 a.m. where they found a 21-year-old victim on the ground with possible gunshot wounds to his lower body.



The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Witnesses told CCPD the victim was in an argument outside with another person and moments later they heard a gunshot.

The suspect fled the scene and is described as a Hispanic male about 5'10" and weighs around 190 pounds. Police said he also has a distinct scar across the bridge of his nose.

If you have any information about this crime call CCPD at 361-886-2600.

