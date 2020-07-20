One man sent to the hospital following overnight shooting in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man inside a Corpus Christi home overnight. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along the 4500 block of Mokry Drive, that's near Carroll Lane and Gollihar Road.
Police on the scene tell 3News one man was rushed to the hospital, at the time of this report there is no update on the victim's conditon. Officers did say the man did not live at the home and was visiting.
Investigators are trying to talk to witnesses to work up leads on a suspect, at this point they do not have much to go on.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.
