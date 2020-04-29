CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers responded to a call about people arguing and a shot being fired at the Costa Tarragona apartment complex around 11:34 p.m. last night.
When officers arrived they found one man dead inside the parking lot of the complex. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Eleasar Rivas from Brownsville, TX.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Police have released two identifications of vehicles seen leaving the area.
- Silver Nissan passenger car
- Dark colored truck with a wheelchair in the back
If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.
