CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers responded to a call about people arguing and a shot being fired at the Costa Tarragona apartment complex around 11:34 p.m. last night.

When officers arrived they found one man dead inside the parking lot of the complex. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Eleasar Rivas from Brownsville, TX.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Police have released two identifications of vehicles seen leaving the area.

Silver Nissan passenger car

Dark colored truck with a wheelchair in the back

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

