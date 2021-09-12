One of Texas' most wanted sex offenders captured in Killeen

Jackie Dale Brown had been wanted by Bell County authorities since June 2020.

A Temple man named as one of Texas' ten most wanted sex offenders was captured in Killeen, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

According to DPS, Jackie Dale Brown, 60, was arrested Nov. 29 at a convenience store.

Brown had been wanted by the Bell County Sheriff's Office since June 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, DPS said.

In 2001, Brown was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact for an incident with a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.