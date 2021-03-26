Shooting at JCPenny parking lot at La Palmera Mall

Law enforcement officials said that both parties involved knew each other.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're learning more about a shooting that reportedly happened in the parking lot outside of the JCPenney located at La Palmera Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Corpus Christi police responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. after an altercation led to one person being shot. Law enforcement officials said that both parties involved knew each other. The person who was shot didn't have any life threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the arrest of a suspect are still limited at this time.

