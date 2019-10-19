CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Criminal Investigation Division of the Corpus Christi Police Department investigated two burglary cases in which several items were stolen. Detectives later found that several of the items were being sold online.

Detectives then set up a meeting with the offenders so the items that were being sold online could be recovered. During the designated meeting, the two offenders arrived with the stolen items and as an undercover detective was talking to one of the offenders, he noticed a firearm on the passenger floorboard.

“Uniformed officers and detectives then moved in and placed both offenders into custody. The officers were able to secure the stolen items which included a stolen rifle,” read a Facebook post from the CCPD.

Upon apprehending the offenders, one suspect complained of an injury that he had sustained a few days before being arrested. He was transported to the hospital before being arrested.

The second offender was transported to the City Detention Center for booking.

27-year-old Trinidad Gomez was arrested on two counts of theft.

26-year-old Dylan Cantu was arrested on two counts of that unlawful carrying of a weapon and an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated.

As the investigation continued, additional information was provided that other stolen items could be located at a home off of Curtis Clark Drive. Officers then arrived at that location and were able to secure additional stolen items.

If you see any items being sold online that you may think are stolen, please contact the CCPD at (361) 886-2600.

