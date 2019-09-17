CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office arranged a two-day Criminal Interdiction Task Force Wednesday, Sept. 11 called Operation Poison Pipeline. Operation Poison Pipeline consisted of Border Patrol, Corpus Christi Police Department, and the District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

During Operation Poison Pipeline, two suspects were arrested for transporting over $318,000 to Mexico.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they have reason to believe the money confiscated belonged to the Cartel's and was made from human trafficking and illegal drugs.

Through the combined efforts of these agencies, the Sheriff's Office was successful in keeping the Coastal Bend community safer.

