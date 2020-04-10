CHP fatally shoots suspect following chase from Orange County to San Diego

The incident began just before midnight when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop, and ended in Chula Vista.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — California Highway Patrol officers opened fire, killing a suspect early Sunday morning after he led law enforcement on a chase from Orange to San Diego counties, according to authorities.

The incident began just before midnight when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop and the pursuit ended on southbound Interstate 805, north of Orange Avenue in the City of Chula Vista where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

A video shot by OnScene TV, appeared to depict at least 10 gunshots, during a standoff with the California Highway Patrol, and a police dog was shown being deployed.

The suspect was pronounced dead at an area hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.