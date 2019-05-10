CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An out-of-town doctor and CEO, Dr. John Holaday, died after being shot in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Holaday was pronounced deceased at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette was charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Officials say a fight at the Epicentre led to the shooting. Holaday was not involved in the argument. Police located him in the street with a gunshot wound.

According to his company, DisposeRx, the company's chairman and founder was walking to a business meeting in uptown before he was randomly shot. He was visiting from Maryland.

DisposeRx released a statement in light of Holaday's death:

"Words cannot describe the immense sadness and grief we feel in losing our leader, mentor, colleague and friend," said DisposeRx President William Simpson. "While we will continue to struggle with the senseless and tragic way in which John died, we will honor him every day in the way that we operate and represent DisposeRx. We are more committed than ever to fulfilling his dreams."

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, according to CMPD. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective.

