CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to an assault in progress just after 7 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Odem Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found several people walking out of a house with a shotgun and baseball bat.

Officers were able to determine that there was an overnight burglary to a residence, and the residents that were burglarized were trying to retrieve their items from the neighbors they believed were involved. The confrontation resulted in an aggravated assault with a baseball bat.

Two men were taken into police custody. The victim of the assault was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The robbery remains under investigation.

