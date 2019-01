CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upset parent was arrested at Dawson Elementary School on Monday and upon searching him, police found a 9mm handgun.

Corpus Christi Independent School District police said the man, identified as 26-year-old Alexander Lara Jr., appeared intoxicated and refused to leave the campus. He was arrested for criminal trespass and also faces a felony charge for having a gun at a place where it's prohibited.

The gun was found on Lara when police searched him.