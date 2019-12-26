HOUSTON — A family was traumatized on Christmas night at a Houston gas station.

Police reported that a mother and her two little girls were forced out of their car by a man with a knife. The man approached the vehicle as soon as the husband went into the store to pay.

The crime happened at a Shell gas station just off the 610 North Loop and T.J. Jester around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect fled in the family's vehicle, and he remains on the run at this time.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect or the family's car.

The family was not hurt. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

