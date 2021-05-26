The sheriff's office says new evidence shows the shot was fired inside, and the parents tried to cover it up

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County deputies say the parents of a 2-year-old boy shot in the Lawndale community were actually the ones who shot the child, and not someone driving by.

WCNC Charlotte first reported on the shooting that unfolded before 10 a.m. along Douglas Street on May 9. We first learned the child had been shot in what deputies initially believed was a drive-by shooting. At a press conference later that day, Sheriff Alan Norman said the scene was being treated as such, but noted that possibility could be ruled out in the investigation.

In a post to their Facebook page on Wednesday, May 26, the office officially ruled it out; according to them, evidence collected from the scene not only disproved the possibility the shooting was a drive-by, but that the shot was fired inside the home. The office then said the parents shot into the house to stage the scene as if it were a drive-by shooting.

The child's parents, identified as Lucentio Clark and Tianna Lashae Jumper, are now in custody and facing charges. Clark is charged with child abuse or neglect with serious bodily injury along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jumper is charged with obstruction of justice. Both were granted secured bonds: $150,000 for Clark, and $100,000 for Jumper.

The boy is still recovering from his injuries in the hospital. The Department of Social Services is also arranging for his care and well-being. The sheriff's office called for prayers for the child's recovery.