PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena ISD substitute teacher is accused of having an improper relationship with a student at Sam Rayburn High School.

Olivia Huerta, 23, is charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child. She appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Police with Pasadena ISD say Huerta had an improper relationship with the student that stretched over two school years and began when that boy was just 16 years old.

Investigators say a school official reported the inappropriate sexual relationship to police after the victim admitted to it and told another student who in turn told school administrators.

The victim told administrators that he had met Huerta the year before when she substituted in one of his classes. He said that between January and April of this year, he walked with Huerta to her parents’ home nearby. That is where the sexual encounter occurred.

Olivia Huerta, 23, is charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child. She appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

KHOU

The victim also says that prior to the incident they exchanged phone numbers and communicated via Snapchat.

According to court documents, Huerta admitted to communicating with the student via Snapchat. She then later admitted to the sexual relationship.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to the district for a statement, but they have not released one just yet.

Huerta is being held on bonds totaling $40,000. Her mugshot has not been released yet.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM