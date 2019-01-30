PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena Police Chief is very angry with a Harris County judge after an armed robbery suspect was released from jail twice without having to post bond.

Chief Josh Bruegger posted a video to Facebook saying the judge in the 230th district court released Ja'Kouri Jones on a personal, or PR, bond for the second time this month.

Jones was arrested last week for multiple armed robberies at Walgreens and CVS stores in Pasadena.

"Mr. Jones terrorized our city by pointing a gun at a store clerk, as well as shot at a witness and his children that followed him from one of the scenes," said Chief Bruegger.

Pasadena PD

Chief Bruegger said Jones committed two armed robberies on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 6, he was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was released for on a personal bond.

On Jan. 13, Jones allegedly committed two more aggravated robberies in Pasadena. He was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Jones was again released from jail on another personal bond, which is a signature that guarantees his promise to appear in court at a later date.

"It's disappointing that you have a defendant charged with multiple felonies, including an armed robbery and shooting at a witness, that's allowed to walk out of the front doors of the jail with just his signature that he'll appear in court again," Chief Bruegger reiterated.

Bruegger didn't name the judge who released Jones both times.