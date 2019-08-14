CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police arrested a mother for allegedly leaving her baby in the car while she shopped at Target. The baby is expected to recover after being left inside the car for 18 minutes, police say.

Holli Broadbent Platt is accused of child abuse.

Tuesday just after 4 p.m., a person called 911 when they saw a baby inside a car parked at the Target on Arizona Avenue in Chandler, according to court documents.

The caller said the infant was strapped in a car seat and was sweating and crying. The car was reportedly locked and not running.

The fire department dispatcher told the caller to break the window a few minutes into the call.

The passenger side back window was broken and the baby was taken out safely.

Police say Target management made an announcement inside the store and Platt ran outside soon after.

Platt had her other three children with her inside the store. She left them inside the store when she went outside, according to officers.

She allegedly admitted she was distracted by her other children because they were excited to go shopping and the baby wasn't fussy.

She also told police she realized she left her baby in the car after hearing her name being called in the store, police say.

Platt said she didn't mean to leave her baby in the hot car.

Investigators believe the temperature inside the car went up about 25 degrees, but the actual temperature inside the car is unknown.

The children's father picked them up and Platt was arrested.

The Valley has been an excessive heat warning since Monday.