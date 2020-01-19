A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday night following an altercation with a driver in Northwest Dallas, police said.

The 24-year-old told police he was walking to work with another person around 10:30 p.m. when the incident began on the 2800 block of Merrell Road.

As they were walking, they were almost hit by a speeding car, according to police. The man yelled at the black, two-door car in response.

The male driver of the car then allegedly stopped and shot the man before speeding away.

He remains at large, according to police.

Responding officers applied a tourniquet to the 24-year-old's leg before he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

