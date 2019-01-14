SAN ANTONIO — Friends are reacting to the death of a mother and her two young daughters. The family was found dead inside a luxurious gated community near Boerne.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled that an incident last Thursday that led to the death of a woman was a suicide, and the deaths of two girls were homicides.

Despite the ruling, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said "this case is far from over."

Friends of the family like Bethany still have many unanswered questions. She is simply in shock. The person she knew and loved so much is now dead, along with who she says is her ten and 16-year-old daughters.

The woman was identified as Nichol Olsen. One of the homicide victims was identified as 16-year-old Alexa Montez. The other homicide victim was identified by her aunt as 10-year-old London Bribiescas.

Bethany found out on Thursday her close friend, Olsen was gone. Olsen was found dead inside a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood, along with her two daughters.

Bethany can barely talk about her business partner she has known for almost ten years.

"Our lives will never be the same now because she brought so much to it," she said. "People loved her. People loved her girls."

Bethany said the mother of three, who was a hairstylist, did so much for her kids. She can't believe she's no longer here.

"It is just a bad dream that you are just waiting to wake up," she said. "I worked the day after, and everyone is like how can you work the day after and I just wanted to be close to her stuff. Because she is such a good person."

On January 10, a man Olsen was dating told deputies he found the three dead inside the home near I-10 and Boerne Stage Road near Leon Springs. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said all three died from gunshot wounds. He said the daughters appear to be homicide victims.

Bethany said she will wait to see how the investigation plays out but wants everyone to know Olsen was a good person.

"She really lit up a room," she said. "Just a beautiful beautiful person, and her girls too, beautiful girls."

Friends have identified Olsen.

