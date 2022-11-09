Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night

Suspects Robert Johnson (30) and Joey Tanner (38) stabbed three people in a fight and then fled the scene. Tanner is still on the run.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.

Police also identified two suspects that had fled the scene prior to their arrival. The first suspect, 30-year-old Robert Johnson, was located and placed under arrest for Assault causing bodily injury.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, 38-year-old Joey Tanner, who has an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.