Multiple people shot, one killed on Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi, police say

Corpus Christi police said a 20-year-old woman was killed in the shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after a shooting on Persimmon St. overnight in Corpus Christi, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 2700 block of Persimmon early Monday morning where they found five people with gunshot wounds and a 20-year-old woman dead.

Investigators said there was an argument between people in a car and people in a home and the shooting was not random.

The four people with gunshot wounds were taken to an area hospital and several others are being questioned, police on scene said.

Police said the four people taken to the hospital are expected to be okay.